Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $175.57. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.40.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.56%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

