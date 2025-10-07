Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.7%

FSTA opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.