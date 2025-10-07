Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

FIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.50 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $43.59 on Monday. Figure Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $46.20.

In other Figure Technology Solutions news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,092,576 shares in the company, valued at $102,314,400. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $11,721,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,651,158 shares in the company, valued at $166,278,950. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.