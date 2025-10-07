Financial Analysis: Gannett (NYSE:GCI) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gannett and Gambling.com Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $2.39 billion 0.25 -$26.35 million $0.34 12.09 Gambling.com Group $127.18 million 2.30 $30.68 million $0.40 20.45

Risk & Volatility

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gannett. Gannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gannett has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gannett and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gambling.com Group 1 2 7 0 2.60

Gannett presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.60%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Gannett.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett 4.84% 53.24% 5.14% Gambling.com Group 9.66% 38.04% 20.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gannett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Gannett on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gannett

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Gambling.com Group

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

