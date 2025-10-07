Financial Comparison: Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) & National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Click and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Click N/A N/A N/A National Research 12.78% 83.52% 18.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of National Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Click 1 0 0 0 1.00 National Research 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Click and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Click and National Research”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Click $5.66 million 1.76 $800,000.00 N/A N/A National Research $143.06 million 1.95 $24.78 million $0.76 15.88

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Summary

National Research beats Click on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Click

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers marketing solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, employee engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

