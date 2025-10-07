Financial Comparison: Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) versus Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) and Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Get Inpex alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Inpex has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaalco Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inpex and Vaalco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex 20.57% 9.08% 6.19% Vaalco Energy 8.26% 4.64% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vaalco Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inpex and Vaalco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inpex pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vaalco Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Inpex pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vaalco Energy pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inpex and Vaalco Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex $14.99 billion 1.50 $2.70 billion $2.41 7.45 Vaalco Energy $478.99 million 0.89 $58.49 million $0.36 11.31

Inpex has higher revenue and earnings than Vaalco Energy. Inpex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaalco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inpex beats Vaalco Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. It also transports natural gas, as well as operates, manages, and maintains gas pipelines. In addition, the company engages in storage of carbon capture related business. Further, it is involved in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, forest conservation, and carbon recycling related businesses. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Vaalco Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.