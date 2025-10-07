Financial Council LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Financial Council LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $675.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.08. The firm has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

