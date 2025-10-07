First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.80 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.72.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 2.4%
Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 8,135 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.82, for a total transaction of C$185,640.70. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.
