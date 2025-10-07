First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 254,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 568,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

The stock has a market cap of $279.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 57.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 144,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

