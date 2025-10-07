FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.18. 190,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 163,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 935,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 323.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,977 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 480,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 208,036 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 160,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

