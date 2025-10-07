Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $412,000 Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.