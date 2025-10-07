FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $205,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

