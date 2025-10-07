FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Issued By Desjardins

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. Raymond James Financial raised Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.