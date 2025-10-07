FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NIKE Issued By KeyCorp

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $84.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

