FY2026 EPS Estimate for Capstone Copper Increased by Analyst

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the mining company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Capstone Copper in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.8%

CS stock opened at C$12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.