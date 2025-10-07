Gain Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,475 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,474% compared to the average daily volume of 170 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GANX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

