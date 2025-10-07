Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) Receives $36.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.8750.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion.

Insider Transactions at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Richard Tavoso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,312,000. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $994,323.39. Following the sale, the director owned 112,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,540.99. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,333 shares of company stock worth $11,851,323.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

