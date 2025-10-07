GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

