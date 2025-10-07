Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1%

GOOGL opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.