GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 75.6% in September

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 269,900 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 434,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.05% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSL opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

