GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 28,967 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 15,788 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMDL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMDL stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

