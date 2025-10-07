Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) & Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) Financial Analysis

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.49% 2.61% 0.26% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $9.07 billion 0.45 $203.02 million $0.31 11.05 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Green Street Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 0 0 2.00 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Green Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Street Capital is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Green Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

About Green Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

