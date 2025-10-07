HB Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,895.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shinhan Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

