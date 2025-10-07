HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 246.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 61.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

