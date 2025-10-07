HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

