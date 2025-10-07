HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $109.91.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

