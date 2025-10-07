HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryvyl currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVYL

Ryvyl Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Ryvyl stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Ryvyl has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.74.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 42.81% and a negative return on equity of 565.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryvyl will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryvyl

In other Ryvyl news, major shareholder Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,744.20. This trade represents a 5.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.