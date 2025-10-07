Head-To-Head Analysis: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and ams-OSRAM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $16.22 billion 3.21 $1.41 billion $0.57 70.02 ams-OSRAM $3.71 billion 0.39 -$850.53 million ($0.71) -10.13

Risk & Volatility

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 4.77% 11.63% 6.99% ams-OSRAM -3.27% 3.12% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and ams-OSRAM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 0 0 3 3.25 ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats ams-OSRAM on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company’s Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company’s Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.