Head-To-Head Comparison: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 39.46% -143.13% 23.46% U.S. Global Investors -3.95% -0.71% -0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSCI and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MSCI and U.S. Global Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.86 billion 15.30 $1.11 billion $15.10 37.40 U.S. Global Investors $8.45 million 4.22 -$330,000.00 ($0.04) -68.75

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. U.S. Global Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MSCI pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MSCI pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors pays out -225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSCI has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Global Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MSCI and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 11 1 2.87 U.S. Global Investors 1 0 0 0 1.00

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $652.45, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

MSCI beats U.S. Global Investors on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

