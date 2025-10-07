Head-To-Head Review: Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) vs. Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Spanish Broadcasting System”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $96.40 million 0.34 -$7.45 million ($0.72) -3.83 Spanish Broadcasting System $155.06 million 0.00 $1.66 million $0.17 0.50

Spanish Broadcasting System has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spanish Broadcasting System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media -8.58% -5.65% -3.75% Spanish Broadcasting System -4.51% N/A -1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Phoenix New Media and Spanish Broadcasting System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System beats Phoenix New Media on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

