Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.59% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 97.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 19.6%

HSII opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

See Also

