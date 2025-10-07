Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 113 Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $156,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,907,000 after purchasing an additional 199,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after buying an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,056,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.70. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

