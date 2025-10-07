Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 1,123 Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Zephirin Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BKR stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

