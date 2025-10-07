Hilltop National Bank Invests $28,000 in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after buying an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $88,351,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Insmed by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,369,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,445,000 after purchasing an additional 775,580 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $37,214,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,222,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,274,000 after purchasing an additional 470,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.03. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,568 shares of company stock worth $28,305,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

