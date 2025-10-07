Hilltop National Bank Invests $29,000 in Centerspace $CSR

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anne Olson purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,229.60. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,582. The trade was a 15.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $962.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.73. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $75.92.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.89 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

