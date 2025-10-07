Hilltop National Bank Invests $32,000 in Eversource Energy $ES

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.