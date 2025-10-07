Hilltop National Bank Invests $43,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,390 shares in the company, valued at $623,683.80. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 2,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $170,658.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,902.59. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $611,708. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

