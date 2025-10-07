Hilltop National Bank Invests $45,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191,032 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 339,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,461,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,873,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IYH stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $65.31.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

