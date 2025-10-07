Hilltop National Bank Invests $52,000 in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4,145.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,667,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,456,000 after buying an additional 1,628,535 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,026,000 after acquiring an additional 593,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 1st quarter worth $38,521,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 357,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after purchasing an additional 175,063 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNF opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. Knife River Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNF. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

