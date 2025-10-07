Hilltop National Bank Makes New $27,000 Investment in Fastenal Company $FAST

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

