Hilltop National Bank Makes New $55,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

MTUM stock opened at $254.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

