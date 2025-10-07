Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $309.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $275.56 and a one year high of $351.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $369.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

