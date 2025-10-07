Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $258.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.