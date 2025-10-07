Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Shares in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 8.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 27,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

