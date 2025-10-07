Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,406 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 55,000.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. UBS Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

