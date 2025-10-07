Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 904 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.