Hilltop National Bank Takes $29,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

