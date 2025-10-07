Hilltop National Bank Takes $35,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $2,012,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

