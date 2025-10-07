Hilltop National Bank Takes $56,000 Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 52,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

