Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Edison International $EIX

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,157.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.